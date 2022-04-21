81°F
UNLV basketball adds Duquesne freshman guard as transfer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2022 - 2:37 pm
 
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger talks to his players in the second half of a men’s basketba ...
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger talks to his players in the second half of a men’s basketball game against the Colorado State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV officially announced the signing of former Duquesne guard Jackie Johnson III Wednesday. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

“Jackie is extremely quick, can shoot the ball well and is a very hard worker,” coach Kevin Kruger said in the press release.

A 5-foot-11 point guard from Wichita, Kansas, Johnson III played in 30 games and made 11 starts for the Dukes. He averaged 9.5 points per game and shot 37.3 percent from 3-point range in his only season at Duquesne.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

