UNLV basketball adds Duquesne freshman guard as transfer

UNLV officially announced the signing of former Duquesne guard Jackie Johnson III Wednesday. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

“Jackie is extremely quick, can shoot the ball well and is a very hard worker,” coach Kevin Kruger said in the press release.

A 5-foot-11 point guard from Wichita, Kansas, Johnson III played in 30 games and made 11 starts for the Dukes. He averaged 9.5 points per game and shot 37.3 percent from 3-point range in his only season at Duquesne.

