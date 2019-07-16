UNLV basketball institutes Tickets for Teachers program

Elementary and middle school teachers in the Clark County School District can receive tickets to UNLV men’s basketball games this season.

UNLV is instituting the Tickets for Teachers program in which men’s basketball tickets are distributed to elementary and middle schools in the Clark County School District.

The principals at those schools then will give tickets as an award to teachers.

The NBA and Tomorrow’s Stars Foundation have committed 100 tickets to the program, and private donations will account for additional ones.

“The NBA Summer League and Tomorrow’s Stars Foundation are proud to support Tickets for Teachers and UNLV men’s basketball,” Vegas Summer League co-founder Albert Hall said in a statement. “We’ve all been positively influenced by teachers in our lives and appreciate the influential impact they have on our communities. This program is another example of Tomorrow’s Stars improving the Las Vegas area.”

Those interested can sponsor two season tickets for one participating school for $240. For more information, call Barry Kamen in UNLV’s ticketing department at 702-895-3679 or email him at barry.kamen@unlv.edu.

“Tickets for Teachers is one way for us to recognize and thank local teachers, who put in so much time, energy and effort to make our community great,” UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger said in a statement. “We appreciate the National Basketball Association jumping on board early to help our local educators.”

