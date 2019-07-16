107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

UNLV basketball institutes Tickets for Teachers program

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2019 - 3:43 pm
 

UNLV is instituting the Tickets for Teachers program in which men’s basketball tickets are distributed to elementary and middle schools in the Clark County School District.

The principals at those schools then will give tickets as an award to teachers.

The NBA and Tomorrow’s Stars Foundation have committed 100 tickets to the program, and private donations will account for additional ones.

“The NBA Summer League and Tomorrow’s Stars Foundation are proud to support Tickets for Teachers and UNLV men’s basketball,” Vegas Summer League co-founder Albert Hall said in a statement. “We’ve all been positively influenced by teachers in our lives and appreciate the influential impact they have on our communities. This program is another example of Tomorrow’s Stars improving the Las Vegas area.”

Those interested can sponsor two season tickets for one participating school for $240. For more information, call Barry Kamen in UNLV’s ticketing department at 702-895-3679 or email him at barry.kamen@unlv.edu.

“Tickets for Teachers is one way for us to recognize and thank local teachers, who put in so much time, energy and effort to make our community great,” UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger said in a statement. “We appreciate the National Basketball Association jumping on board early to help our local educators.”

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels guard Trey Woodbury (22) takes a 3-point shot during the first half of a game betwe ...
Ex-UNLV players choose new schools
By / RJ

Former UNLV and Clark High School guard Trey Woodbury (Utah Valley), Tervell Beck (Cleveland State) and Ben Coupet Jr. (Arkansas-Little Rock) have transferred.

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) is helped by m ...
Athletic trainers: Coaches still influence health decisions
By Eddie Pells The Associated Press

Nearly half in a recent survey said their schools were not following NCAA-directed guidance that calls for medical staff to make decisions independent of coaches and administrators.