UNLV basketball picks up commitment from junior college forward

UNLV continued to add to its recruiting class Tuesday, receiving a commitment from Edoardo Del Cadia from the College of Central Florida.

Del Cadia, a 6-foot-7-inch forward from Italy, is the eighth member of the Rebels’ 2020 recruiting class and the second from a junior college. UNLV has just three scholarship seniors on its roster.

Del Cadia averaged 13.6 points and 9.4 rebounds at Central Florida. He made 48.6 percent of his shots, including 36.8 percent from 3-point range.

