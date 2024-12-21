UNLV basketball preview: Rebels set for nonconference finale

The UNLV men’s basketball team will look to rebound from Tuesday’s tough loss at No. 22 Dayton in the Rebels’ first game against UC Riverside since 2018.

UNLV guard Julian Rishwain (20) shoots against Dayton forward Nate Santos (2) during an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Dayton guard Malachi Smith (11) dribbles against UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) during an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

UNLV GAME DAY

Who: UNLV men’s basketball vs. UC Riverside

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

TV: SSSEN

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -9; total 141

About the Rebels (5-5): UNLV has lost four of its past five games under fourth-year coach Kevin Kruger, most recently falling 66-65 at No. 22 Dayton on Tuesday.

Sophomore point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. miss a potential game-winner as time expired. He scored a game-high 16 points. His averages of 16.6 points and 4.0 assists per game lead the Rebels this season.

Guards Jaden Henley and Julian Rishwain added 15 and 12 points, respectively, against Dayton. Center Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry is averaging a team-high 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Forward Rob Whaley Jr. (back) and guard Jace Whiting (foot) have been out for the Rebels since a loss to Memphis on Nov. 9.

This is the Rebels’ nonconference finale. They open Mountain West play by hosting Fresno State on Dec. 28.

About the Highlanders (8-4, 2-0 Big West): UC Riverside is looking to add to its four-game win streak. The Highlanders defeated Montana State 83-80 on Wednesday.

Guard Barrington Hargress scored 22 points in the victory. He’s averaging 19.4 points, 4.4 assists and a steal this season, which are all team highs. Center Joel Armotrading leads the Highlanders with 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

Led by fifth-year coach Mike Magpayo, the Highlanders were predicted to finish fourth in the Big West in the preseason coaches’ poll.

These teams haven’t met since a 72-51 UNLV home victory on Nov. 13, 2018.