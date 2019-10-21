UNLV basketball single-game tickets now on sale

Single-game tickets for the 2019-20 UNLV’s men’s basketball season are officially on sale.

New UNLV men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger

In addition to their Mountain West opponents, the Runnin’ Rebels, in their first year under new coach T.J. Otzelberger, will host defending Big 12 champion Kansas State and SMU.

Before opening the regular-season, the Rebels will host West Coast Baptist for an exhibition game at the Thomas and Mack Center on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. The regular-season begins at home on Nov. 5 against Purdue Fort Wayne.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets can do so by visiting UNLVtickets.com or call 702-739-FANS (3267).

