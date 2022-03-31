UNLV basketball ticket prices reduced for 2022-23 season

UNLV Athletics Director Erick Harper announced season tickets will be cheaper next season to encourage more fans to show up for Rebel games.

UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster (2) attempts a layup between Wyoming Cowboys guards Hunter Maldonado (24) and Brendan Wenzel (5) during the second half of a Mountain West tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ticket prices for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season have been lowered to make games more affordable and accessible to Rebel fans, the UNLV athletics department announced Tuesday.

“We are excited about the future of our men’s basketball program and look forward to being successful at the highest levels,” UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper said. “As we have continued to engage our supporters, along with past and future season ticket-holders, we have learned valuable information. Almost universally, the top concern has been the price of tickets. We are happy to share that we have made significant adjustments that will allow more fans access to our games at the Thomas & Mack Center.”

The biggest change is the price of season tickets in the lower bowl. They will cost as little as $305, an average of $19 per game. That’s a 50 percent reduction from the 2021-22 season.

Upper bowl season tickets are available for $95, or $6 per game. Current center-balcony season ticket-holders can move to the lower bowl for $25 more.

Season tickets have been lowered at every price level, and UNLV has also reorganized its ticket categories to make its system less complicated. Lower Bowl 1 seating prices have been reduced to below $2,000, and no longer require a major gift to the UNLV athletic department.

Loyalty Circle members, Rebel Athletic Fund members and current season ticket-holders have been given exclusive windows to renew their tickets. New season tickets may be purchased starting Monday, April 4. To purchase or for more information, visit UNLVtickets.com or call 702-739-FANS (3267).

Hartman departs for Florida

UNLV assistant basketball coach Carlin Hartman announced Tuesday via his Twitter account that he will leave the Rebels to become the associate head coach at Florida for new Gators coach Todd Golden.

Hartman, a tenacious recruiter with Power 5 experience, arrived at UNLV in April 2021 as part of Kevin Kruger’s first staff. He’d spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach at Oklahoma, working with former UNLV coach Lon Kruger.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.