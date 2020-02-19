48°F
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

UNLV blows out Colorado State, moves into tie for 4th

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2020 - 9:29 pm
 

UNLV jumped on Colorado State early Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center and rolled to an 80-56 victory.

The Rebels (14-14, 9-6 Mountain West) moved into a three-way tie for fourth place in the conference with Colorado State (18-10, 9-6) and Boise State (17-10, 9-6).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

