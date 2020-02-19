UNLV blows out Colorado State, moves into tie for 4th
UNLV jumped on Colorado State early Tuesday night at the Thomas Mack Center and rolled to an 80-56 victory to move into a three-way tie for fourth place in the Mountain West.
UNLV jumped on Colorado State early Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center and rolled to an 80-56 victory.
The Rebels (14-14, 9-6 Mountain West) moved into a three-way tie for fourth place in the conference with Colorado State (18-10, 9-6) and Boise State (17-10, 9-6).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.