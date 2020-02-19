UNLV blows out Colorado State, moves into tie for 4th

UNLV jumped on Colorado State early Tuesday night at the Thomas Mack Center and rolled to an 80-56 victory to move into a three-way tie for fourth place in the Mountain West.

UNLV Rebels forward Nick Blair (20) drives past Colorado State Rams guard Kris Martin (1) and Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) in the first half during an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) converts a fast break layup in the first half during their NCAA basketball game with Colorado State on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Nick Blair (20) extends to block the shot of Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) in the first half during an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) shoots over Colorado State Rams center Nico Carvacho (32) and Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) in the first half during an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Elijah Mitrou-Long (55) runs the fast break with Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens (4) defending in the first half during an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) reaches to block the shot of Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) in the first half during an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Marvin Coleman (31) drives past Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) in the first half during an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) drives past Colorado State Rams center Nico Carvacho (32) in the first half during an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) contests the shot of Colorado State Rams forward Adam Thistlewood (31) in the first half during an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) celebrates after converting a fast break layup in the first half during their NCAA basketball game with Colorado State on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots over Colorado State Rams forward Adam Thistlewood (31) and Colorado State Rams center Nico Carvacho (32) in the first half during an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Elijah Mitrou-Long (55) drives baseline past Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (23) in the first half during an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Rebels (14-14, 9-6 Mountain West) moved into a three-way tie for fourth place in the conference with Colorado State (18-10, 9-6) and Boise State (17-10, 9-6).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

