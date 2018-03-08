UNLV Basketball

UNLV blows second-half lead, eliminated by UNR, 79-74

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2018 - 2:17 pm
 
Updated March 8, 2018 - 2:20 pm

UNLV was rolling early in the second half Thursday, taking a 12-point lead over intrastate rival UNR in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West men’s basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

But the Rebels would soon face a situation with both starting guards with four fouls and coach Marvin Menzies having to use all his timeouts.

The eighth-seeded Rebels hung tough, but with a chance to tie the game, Jovan Mooring badly missed a 3-point shot with six seconds remaining, and the 22nd-ranked Wolf Pack won 79-74.

Josh Hall made two free throws with five seconds remaining to clinch the victory for top-seeded UNR (27-6)

The loss probably ended UNLV’s season at 20-13. The Rebels aren’t expected to get a bid to the National Invitation Tournament and are almost certain to turn down an offer from another tournament.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

