UNLV breezes past Incarnate Word, led by Gilbert’s career day

Sophomore Keshon Gilbert broke his single-game career scoring record for the second straight game, helping UNLV roll past Incarnate Word on Saturday.

UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) elevates for a basket around Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Niki Krause (12) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) elevates for a basket around Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Niki Krause (12) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Niki Krause (12) and UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) has after a loose ball during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) battles for a loose ball with Incarnate Word Cardinals forward Benjamin Griscti (24) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Niki Krause (12) and UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) has after a loose ball during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) battles for a shot over Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Niki Krause (12) as teammate guard Charlie Yoder (2) looks on during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels guard Elijah Parquet (1) and Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Brandon Swaby (5) look for the call during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) gets to the rim for a basket over Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Brandon Swaby (5) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) attempts to score as Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Jah Gulley (10) gets a hand on the ball during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels forward Victor Iwuakor (0) and Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Trey Miller (25) fight to get to a loose ball during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) extends for a rebound over Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Niki Krause (12) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) looks to score over Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Dylan Hayman (0) during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) rejects a shot by Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Niki Krause (12) during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels guard Jackie Johnson III (24) splits the defense of Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Niki Krause (12) and Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Trey Miller (25) on a scoring drive second half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Head Coach Kevin Kruger calls to his players versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV coaches confer on a timeout versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels forward Victor Iwuakor (0) pulls down a rebound over Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Josh Morgan (13) and forward Benjamin Griscti (24) during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Head Coach Kevin Kruger calls to his players versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels forward Victor Iwuakor (0) powers up for a basket over Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Josh Morgan (13) and forward Benjamin Griscti (24) during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) dunks the ball over the Incarnate Word Cardinals during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) chases a ball over Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Niki Krause (12) during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels forward Karl Jones (22) rejects a shot by Incarnate Word Cardinals forward Benjamin Griscti (24) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels guard Jackie Johnson III (24) extends past Incarnate Word Cardinals forward Benjamin Griscti (24) for a shot attempt during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) and UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) enjoy watching their teammates late versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV guard Keshon Gilbert played 32 games as a freshman. He never scored more than eight points.

In two games this season, Gilbert’s offensive growth has been on full display. The sophomore scored 13 points Monday to lead the Rebels in an opening win over Southern, but that turned out to be a preview for Saturday’s performance.

Gilbert scored 23 points to help UNLV (2-0) cruise to an 88-63 win over Incarnate Word at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“Just (spent) hours in the gym the whole summer,” Gilbert said. “That really just brought me to his point. That and my teammates finding me open. It’s really a group effort.”

UNLV coach Kevin Kruger praised Gilbert’s preparation.

“Excited for him. He deserves it,” Kruger said. “He worked like crazy to get that shot more confident and more comfortable.”

Gilbert did a little bit of everything Saturday. The guard made six of his 10 shots, including four of five 3-pointers, and went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed two rebounds and was a pest on defense, racking up four steals.

The St. Louis native made multiple 3s in a game only once as a freshman. Kruger said Gilbert’s emphasis during the offseason was making his shot more consistent.

The UNLV coach said Gilbert’s improved shot, coupled with his ability to drive to the rim, will open up tons of new opportunities for him on offense.

“He’s going to keep working at it,” Kruger said. “We’re excited for his start and his future.”

Gilbert wasn’t the only Rebel with a strong outing against the Cardinals (0-2). Fifth-year wing Elijah Parquet had nine points, three rebounds and two steals in a team-high 27 minutes, and sophomore Jackie Johnson III added 13 points off the bench.

Senior Luis Rodriguez only played 16 minutes Saturday, but had 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and six steals.

“Just showing that I can do a little bit of everything, and just playing hard,” he said.

The Rebels’ defense continued to be as good as advertised, too. UNLV forced 25 turnovers against Incarnate Word and came away with 17 steals. The Rebels also had five blocks.

UNLV still has plenty of work to do before playing No. 24 Dayton on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Incarnate Word and Southern took advantage of Kruger’s smaller lineups through offensive rebounding.

The 6-foot-6-inch Rodriguez is often UNLV’s second-tallest player on the floor, and the Rebels gave up 11 offensive rebounds during the first 20 minutes Saturday. The Cardinals only had two more in the second half, which Kruger credited to the team’s commitment to getting back and helping box out.

Kruger said some players were leaking out too early, looking for transition opportunities in the first half, but it will be something to keep an eye on going forward.

“It just kind of came down to that,” Kruger said, “to remembering to stay in there, not leak out and finish the possession.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.