UNLV, Cal to play home-and-home basketball series

UNLV will play at California next basketball season and get a return trip from the Bears in 2020-21.

UNLV will play California in a home-and-home basketball series beginning next season.

The Rebels will play at Cal next season, and the Bears will make a trip to Las Vegas the following year.

UNLV’s schedule has not been released, but the Rebels also are expected to play at Brigham Young and Cincinnati next season and host two Power Five schools that have not been named.

