UNLV Basketball

UNLV center enters NBA Draft, transfer portal, per report

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2021 - 11:31 am
 
UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) celebrates after scoring and being fouled in the f ...
UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) celebrates after scoring and being fouled in the first half during an NCAA menÕs basketball game against Fresno State on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV senior center Mbacke Diong announced that he is entering the NBA draft without an agent — and the NCAA’s transfer portal — all but ending his career with the Rebels, according to an interview he did with ESPN.

Diong in 2020-21 averaged 8.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 60.7 percent from the field, and was a steadying presence during yet another turbulent season.

His teammate, Bryce Hamilton, a junior wing and the team’s leading scorer, declared for the draft last month and entered the portal last week. Fellow rotation players Caleb Grill and David Jenkins Jr. also announced transfers to Iowa State and Utah, respectively.

The Rebels will have an entirely new rotation in 2021-22.

“If I decided to return to college, I want to go to a winning program that goes to the NCAA tournament,” Diong told ESPN. “Having more visibility is a big thing for me. Also somewhere where they can develop me and showcase my potential — what I can bring to the table defensively and offensively.”

Diong, who stands 6 feet, 11 inches, was an All-Mountain West defensive team honoree in 2020-21, and will likely be one of the most sought-after big men in the transfer portal. The Rebels welcomed frontcourt transfers Royce Hamm and Victor Iwuakor, who will likely be called upon to fill Diong’s void next season.

“They gave us an extra year to make up for COVID which is why I’m considering coming back to college,” Diong told ESPN. “My main focus is on being a pro, and entering the transfer portal is an option for me to evaluate the opportunity that I have of coming back to college — not just UNLV but any school that wants me.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

THE LATEST
 
UNLV star basketball player enters transfer portal
By / RJ

Bryce Hamilton on Thursday became the eighth Rebels’ player to enter the portal since the season concluded last month. The 6-foot-4-inch junior led UNLV in scoring the last two seasons.

Texas forward Royce Hamm Jr. warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State ...
UNLV adds transfer big man
By / RJ

Kevin Kruger secured his second recruiting commitment Saturday, adding 6-foot-9 Royce Hamm of Texas, Hamm announced Saturday morning via Twitter.

West Virginia's Jordan McCabe (5) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college bask ...
UNLV lands transfer point guard
By / RJ

West Virginia junior point guard Jordan McCabe is leaving the Big 12 to come to Las Vegas and play for the Rebels.