UNLV could have Boone twins together again for NIT home game

Senior Kalib Boone hopes to be able to play with his twin brother, Keylan, for UNLV in Sunday’s NIT game against Boston College at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels forward Keylan Boone (20) and Kalib Boone (10) defend against Colorado State Rams forward Patrick Cartier (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV forward Keylan Boone (20) and his brother UNLV forward Kalib Boone (10) come together to talk on the court while down a lot of points against the Air Force Falcons during the second half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

College basketball teams often talk about postseason tournaments providing one last opportunity to play with a group of teammates that have bonded into what they consider family over the course of a season.

It’s not often that cliche can be taken as literally as it can for UNLV this year.

The Rebels’ berth in the National Invitation Tournament gave twins Keylan and Kalib Boone one last chance to play on the same court as college athletes after their season ended with a Mountain West tournament loss in which Kalib tried to play through an ankle injury but had to come out after less than a minute.

He wasn’t able to play in the first game of the NIT either, but a first-round win over Princeton has potentially provided the twins at least one more chance to play together when the Rebels (20-12) host Boston College (20-15) in a second-round game at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The winner of Sunday’s game will play Wednesday at Seton Hall (22-12) for the right to advance to the semifinals in Indianapolis.

Kalib Boone’s presence would certainly help UNLV’s cause. He was able to practice Friday, but coach Kevin Kruger said a final decision has not been made. Boone looks to be moving better at times, then has occasional moments when he still appears hobbled, Kruger said.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to be my call,” he said. “I want to give him a chance for success, and I want him to do well and have fun doing it. I don’t want him just running around out there in pain.”

Kalib Boone offered a more optimistic update.

“It’s not all the way decided, but I think as of right now I’m probably going play,” he said. “I’m probably going to try, but I have to see what it feels like to go through a whole day of practice (Saturday) and decide before the game.”

He’s aware every game at this point could be his last chance to play a college game with his brother.

“That’s a big part of it,” Boone admitted. “I told him I was going to end my career playing the game with him.”

He would provide a major boost, particularly on defense, for a team still missing Luis Rodriguez due to a family issue. Boone averages 5.2 rebounds and a team-leading 1.6 blocks per game, while adding 11.1 points on 57.9 shooting from the field.

Keylan Boone has had a similarly impressive season, but he took his game to a new level in the win over Princeton when he finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

He lit up with a smile when asked Friday if his inspired play was an attempt to play for both of them with Kalib unable to go.

“Yeah,” he said. “It feels good. At the end of the day, there’s a little more (responsibility) because you’re missing some shots and rebounding and the defensive aspects, and you just try to do a little more.”

The Boones transferred to UNLV from different schools before this season to have one last collegiate campaign together. They hoped to end UNLV’s NCAA Tournament drought, but that ended with the overtime loss to the Aztecs in which Kalib Boone limped through warmups and then entered the game only to come right out after badly limping through a few trips up and down the floor.

“I didn’t see the video until yesterday, and I was like, ‘There was no way I could have played,’ ” Kalib Boone said. “It’s heartbreaking because, credit to San Diego State and what they did, but I feel like if I played, it was a different result. I know I could have brought something the team was missing in that game, so it hurts.”

He said his efforts over the last 10 days to try to get back on the floor have been “mentally draining” as he weighs his future health and post-college career with just wanting to play with his brother and teammates again.

“I just want to be out here playing with my guys some more and play with my brother some more,” he said. “And just for the university. They’ve done right by me, so I want to do right by them.”

The first-round win over Princeton was the program’s first postseason victory since 2008 and now the Rebels hope to build on it.

“It’s a great feeling,” star freshman point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. said. “I didn’t even know that until my mom told me the next day, so I was pretty excited to find out about that. Most teams aren’t playing right now. We’ve earned this right to play, so we’re just having fun with it and doing what we love.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.