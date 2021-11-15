UNLV experimenting with lineups as offensive chemistry forms

Coach Kevin Kruger said he’d be willing to experiment with lineups, and he’s done that as he searches for a combination of players that can engineer an efficient offense.

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger praises UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) as he comes to the bench for a rest versus the California Golden Bears during the second half of their NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

No point guard. Three point guards.

One big. No bigs.

“The height and the size, I don’t think that really matters to us as long as they go out there and fight and compete,” UNLV basketball coach Kevin Kruger said. “Until we’re full strength, we’re going to have to do some things with lineups.”

Kruger said before the season that he’d be willing to experiment with lineups, and he’s done that thus far as he searches for a combination of players that can engineer an efficient offense. Against California on Saturday, he deployed a lineup that featured all three of UNLV’s point guards: Jordan McCabe, Marvin Coleman and Keshon Gilbert.

He played another lineup comprised entirely of guards and wings, with junior Donovan Williams serving as the de facto center and guarding players 40 or 50 pounds heavier.

One lineup featured the three point guards — and Williams at center.

Nothing has clicked yet. The Rebels (2-0) are manufacturing a pedestrian 0.87 points per possession. But they’re defending well enough to win despite their offensive struggles, and Kruger is willing to tinker until he finds something that works.

The Rebels are still without junior forward Victor Iwuakor, who remains day to day with a shoulder injury, per Kruger. At 6 feet, 8 inches, he figures to be a factor in small and big lineups when he returns. Starting lineups in both games have featured four perimeter players around senior center Royce Hamm.

Iwuakor could pair with Hamm or function as a small-ball center with his size and athleticism.

UNLV hasn’t had an issue generating quality shots. The multitude of guards and wings has helped space the floor and create passing lanes.

But the Rebels are shooting 33.6 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from 3-point range. Kruger expects to see more zone defenses — like the ones California employed — until they can make perimeter shots more consistently.

“As they continue to play together more, I think they’re just going to get better looks,” Kruger said. “They’re not all going to go in, but that’s kind of what we challenge the guys to do. Get the best look possible.”

McCabe said the offense “will take shape” at some point and noted that the Rebels don’t yet have the continuity that other teams may have because of all the newcomers on their roster.

“We’re learning things,” McCabe said. “We’re all learning as we go. Those lineups, they give us the ability to keep teams on their toes. … That makes us dangerous.”

