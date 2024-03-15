UNLV falls to San Diego State in OT in Mountain West quarterfinal

A 3-pointer by freshman Dedan Thomas Jr. did not fall at the buzzer, and UNLV’s fell short against San Diego State in a Mountain West tournament quarterfinal.

UNLV was eliminated from the Mountain West men’s basketball tournament with a 74-71 quarterfinal loss to San Diego State in overtime on Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center.

Jaedon LeDee hit a short go-ahead jumper off the glass with 12.7 seconds remaining in the extra session and added a pair of free throws in the final seconds for the Aztecs. UNLV freshman point guard Dedan Thomas Jr.’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer did not fall.

The fifth-seeded Aztecs used a 12-0 run early in the second half to take control of the game, but the fourth-seeded Rebels rallied from 10 points down with 6:33 to play to force the extra session on a short runner in the lane by Thomas, who had 29 points and five assists for UNLV (19-12).

LeDee finished with 34 points and 16 rebounds for San Diego State (23-9)

The Aztecs advance to play top-seeded Utah State (27-5) in a 6 p.m. semifinal Friday, while the Rebels will wait for Sunday to learn their postseason fate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

