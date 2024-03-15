61°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV falls to San Diego State in OT in Mountain West quarterfinal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2024 - 5:40 pm
 
UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) looks to shoot against San Diego State Aztecs forward J ...
UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) looks to shoot against San Diego State Aztecs forward Jay Pal (4) during the first half of their Mountain West men's basketball conference tournament quarterfinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV was eliminated from the Mountain West men’s basketball tournament with a 74-71 quarterfinal loss to San Diego State in overtime on Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center.

Jaedon LeDee hit a short go-ahead jumper off the glass with 12.7 seconds remaining in the extra session and added a pair of free throws in the final seconds for the Aztecs. UNLV freshman point guard Dedan Thomas Jr.’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer did not fall.

The fifth-seeded Aztecs used a 12-0 run early in the second half to take control of the game, but the fourth-seeded Rebels rallied from 10 points down with 6:33 to play to force the extra session on a short runner in the lane by Thomas, who had 29 points and five assists for UNLV (19-12).

LeDee finished with 34 points and 16 rebounds for San Diego State (23-9)

The Aztecs advance to play top-seeded Utah State (27-5) in a 6 p.m. semifinal Friday, while the Rebels will wait for Sunday to learn their postseason fate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

