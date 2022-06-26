UNLV gets commitment from junior college forward

UNLV received a commitment from 6-foot-10-inch forward Karl Jones, who averaged 10.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks last season at Los Angeles Southwest College.

UNLV basketball coach Kevin Kruger is shown at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV received a commitment from 6-foot-10-inch junior college forward Karl Jones on Saturday, a person familiar with the situation said.

Jones, who has two years of eligibility remaining, played at Los Angeles Southwest College, where he averaged 10.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and shot 63.3 percent in 29 starts last season.

