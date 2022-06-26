106°F
UNLV gets commitment from junior college forward

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2022 - 3:51 pm
 
UNLV basketball coach Kevin Kruger is shown at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, ...
UNLV basketball coach Kevin Kruger is shown at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV received a commitment from 6-foot-10-inch junior college forward Karl Jones on Saturday, a person familiar with the situation said.

Jones, who has two years of eligibility remaining, played at Los Angeles Southwest College, where he averaged 10.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and shot 63.3 percent in 29 starts last season.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

