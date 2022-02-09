UNLV gets its revenge, blows out Air Force at Thomas & Mack Center

Bryce Hamilton scored 24 points, and Royce Hamm pulled down 16 rebounds to spark UNLV past Air Force on Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV fifth-year guard Michael Nuga still felt the sting of defeat.

Preparing to play Air Force, Nuga and UNLV wanted revenge – another shot at the team which upset the Rebels 69-62 three weeks ago.

“That hunger is what’s going to drive us for the rest of the season,” Nuga said.

Playing one of its best games of the season, UNLV rolled out top-tier perimeter defense, had one of its best shooting nights and got contributions from its entire roster to demolish Air Force 78-44 Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV coach Kevin Kruger praised his team’s energy and activity that resulted in the Rebels’ third win in their past four games.

“Every single person who stepped out there tonight was ready and every single one of them had an impact on the game,” Kruger said.

Senior Bryce Hamilton, the Mountain West’s leading scorer, was responsible for seven of UNLV’s first nine points as the Rebels started sluggishly. Air Force hit three of its first six 3-pointers.

UNLV woke up with 10 minutes left in the first half and it was the Rebels’ role players who provided the spark. Outscored 28-4 in the first game between the two teams, UNLV’s second unit provided some much needed scoring, especially with the Rebels missing junior forwards Donovan Williams and Victor Iwaukor.

“We had a couple gametime decision guys, but you could tell that the guys went in ready,” Kruger said.

Juniors Josh Baker and Justin Webster both hit 3-pointers shortly after entering the game. Strong work inside from fifth-year forward Royce Hamm Jr., who pulled down 16 rebounds, took pressure off Hamilton.

The Rebels finished the half 6 for 10 from 3-point range. By the end of the game, UNLV was 11 for 19 from deep, shooting 57.9 percent – the team’s best long-range performance all season.

“Our guys are in the gym, everyone’s in the gym,” Nuga said. “We can shoot like this. Some guys have had a rough shooting year, but everyone can shoot.”

UNLV’s defense also clamped down on Air Force after the shaky start. The Falcons went 0 for 7 to finish the half, making 23.1 percent of their 3-pointers. UNLV held Air Force scoreless for the first 4½ minutes of the second half, allowing 19 points after the break.

Hamilton scored a game-best 24, while Hamm had a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds. Nuga led all players at plus-31 even though he only scored nine points. Senior Jordan McCabe dished 10 assists, and juniors Justin Webster and David Muoka scored 11 and 12 points, respectively.

The Rebels next play at 8 p.m. Friday, when they visit conference leaders Boise State.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.