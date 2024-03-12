UNLV guard named Mountain West co-freshman of the year
Four UNLV men’s basketball players received recognition from the Mountain West coaches in the awards announced Tuesday.
UNLV freshman point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. was named Mountain West co-freshman of the year and earned second-team All-Mountain West honors Tuesday.
Thomas shared freshman of the year honors with New Mexico’s JT Toppin after voting by the conference’s coaches. Thomas, a Liberty graduate, led UNLV in scoring by averaging 13.6 points per game. He was sixth in the Mountain West in assists per game with 5.2.
Fifth-year forward Keylan Boone joined Thomas on the All-Mountain West second team.
Fifth-year guard Luis Rodriguez was named to the All-Mountain West defensive team. Fifth-year forward Kalib Boone was an All-Mountain West honorable mention.
UNLV (19-11), the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament, plays No. 5 San Diego State at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in a quarterfinal matchup at the Thomas & Mack Center.
