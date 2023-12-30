UNLV hosts NAIA opponent Carroll College after 9-day break

UNLV hosts Carroll College, an NAIA school in Helena, Montana, on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center in its first game since a 74-56 win over Hofstra on Dec. 21.

UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) dunks on Loyola Marymount Lions guard Dominick Harris (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Jack Jones Classic at Dollar Loan Center on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) drives past Hofstra Pride guard Bryce Washington (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Who: Carroll College at UNLV

When: Noon Sunday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

TV: SSSEN

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

About the Rebels (5-5): UNLV returns to action after having nine days off from its last game, a 74-56 win over Hofstra on Dec. 21. Fifth-year forward Kalib Boone (13.3 points per game) and freshman guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (13.1) have established themselves as UNLV’s leading scorers. Entering Saturday, Boone is sixth in the country in field-goal percentage (67.1), and Thomas is 17th in assists per game at 6.1.

The Rebels have received a boost from fifth-year forward Keylan Boone, who has added 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in his three games since becoming eligible. Keylan Boone scored a team-high 16 points against Hofstra, and sixth-year guard Luis Rodriguez added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

UNLV is expected to be without Jalen Hill, who leads the team in rebounding (6.8 per game), as he recovers from a wrist injury and will miss his fifth straight game.

About the Fighting Saints (6-7): Carroll College, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school, lost its only game against a Division I opponent 81-73 on Nov. 3 at Utah Valley. The game is not included in its record because games against Division I teams are counted as exhibitions for NAIA schools.

Carroll College averages 82.8 points per game and is shooting 47.6 percent. Andrew Cook leads Carroll College in scoring (18.8 ppg) and is one of three players who average double-digit scoring. Carroll College, a private Catholic school located in Helena, Montana, is a member of the Frontier Conference.

