UNLV lands transfer point guard
Kevin Kruger on Thursday received his first recruiting commitment as UNLV’s basketball coach.
West Virginia junior point guard Jordan McCabe is leaving the Big 12 to come to Las Vegas and play for the Rebels, he announced via Twitter. He becomes the second primary ball handler on UNLV’s roster, joining point guard Marvin Coleman, who missed most of the season with a stress fracture in his foot.
Vegas, let’s make some noise. #NewestRebel pic.twitter.com/vT1kBBsitb
— J5 (@JordanMcCabe5) April 1, 2021
McCabe, a native of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, was formerly a four-star recruit. But he never quite found his footing in West Virginia, averaging 3.8 points and 14.6 minutes in 94 career games. Still, McCabe provides experience and ball handling to a backcourt in dire need of both.
He started 49 games the last three seasons and played in two NCAA Tournament games for the Mountaineers this season. McCabe at 6 feet has a crisp, tight handle and is capable of creating shots for others. He was lauded for his leadership during his time with West Virginia and has two years of eligibility remaining.
