UNLV loses to Davidson in final game of Maui Invitational
The Rebels finished last at the eight-team Maui Invitational after losing their final game to Davidson on Wednesday.
Senior guard Kellan Grady scored 22 points and Davidson defeated UNLV 77-73 Wednesday in the seventh-place game of the Maui Invitational at Asheville, North Carolina.
The Rebels (0-4) trailed 41-29 at halftime but fought back in the second half. They closed the deficit to 75-73 with 10 seconds remaining thanks to several late baskets from junior guard Bryce Hamilton.
David Jenkins Jr., a transfer from South Dakota State, finished with 18 points for UNLV in his best game with the team. The Rebels next play at 5 p.m. Saturday at Kansas State.
Maui Invitational order of finish
1. No. 17 Texas
2. No. 14 North Carolina
3. Indiana
4. Stanford
5. Alabama
6. Providence
7. Davidson
8. UNLV