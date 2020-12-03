UNLV loses to Davidson in final game of Maui Invitational

The Rebels finished last at the eight-team Maui Invitational after losing their final game to Davidson on Wednesday.

UNLV Rebels guard David Jenkins Jr. talks to the media after team's first basketball practice of the season at Mendenhall Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) reacts after a loss against Boise State Broncos in the Mountain West tournament quarterfinal basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Boise State Broncos won 67-61. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Senior guard Kellan Grady scored 22 points and Davidson defeated UNLV 77-73 Wednesday in the seventh-place game of the Maui Invitational at Asheville, North Carolina.

The Rebels (0-4) trailed 41-29 at halftime but fought back in the second half. They closed the deficit to 75-73 with 10 seconds remaining thanks to several late baskets from junior guard Bryce Hamilton.

David Jenkins Jr., a transfer from South Dakota State, finished with 18 points for UNLV in his best game with the team. The Rebels next play at 5 p.m. Saturday at Kansas State.

