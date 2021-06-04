UNLV men’s basketball adds transfer center

Former Pacific center James Hampshire is transferring to UNLV and has signed a letter of national intent, the Rebels announced Friday morning.

Pacific center James Hampshire, center, grabs a rebound between Gonzaga forwards Filip Petrusev, left, and Killian Tillie during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Pacific guard Jahlil Tripp (0) and center James Hampshire (33) walk on the court before the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie, left, grabs a rebound against Pacific center James Hampshire during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Former Pacific center James Hampshire is transferring to UNLV and has signed a letter of national intent, the Rebels announced Friday morning.

The 7-foot-1-inch Hampshire is a graduate transfer and expected to have two years of eligibility remaining.

“We are thrilled that James is joining the Runnin’ Rebel program,” UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said in a statement. “He is an excellent athlete with great size. We are excited about his shot-blocking ability and the rim protection that he offers.”

Hampshire hails from Flagstaff, Arizona, and played at Casper College in Wyoming before transferring to Pacific. He played two years for the Tigers, averaging 3.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 31 games during the 2019-20 season. He played 11 games in 2020-21, averaging 2.2 points and 1.1 rebounds.

Hampshire is the ninth player to transfer to UNLV during the offseason. He’s the second true center on the roster, joining David Muoka, who transferred from Lamar.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.