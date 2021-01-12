54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

UNLV men’s basketball dominates Saint Katherine

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2021 - 3:49 pm
 
Updated January 12, 2021 - 4:16 pm
UNLV Rebels guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) gets off a touch shot past Saint Katherine guard/forwar ...
UNLV Rebels guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) gets off a touch shot past Saint Katherine guard/forward Zach Rhodes (24) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV men’s basketball team went on a 19-0 run in the first half to pull away and cruised to a 95-34 win over NAIA Saint Katherine on Tuesday afternoon at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels will return to Mountain West play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, when they host New Mexico in the first of a two-game series.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas convention visionary and philanthropist, dies at 87
Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas convention visionary and philanthropist, dies at 87
2
Sisolak announces vaccination guideline revisions
Sisolak announces vaccination guideline revisions
3
Downtown Las Vegas hotel opens Wheel of Fortune slot area
Downtown Las Vegas hotel opens Wheel of Fortune slot area
4
Extended COVID restrictions another blow to Las Vegas restaurants
Extended COVID restrictions another blow to Las Vegas restaurants
5
Dr. Miriam Adelson: ‘Farewell, my darling, my one true love’
Dr. Miriam Adelson: ‘Farewell, my darling, my one true love’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST