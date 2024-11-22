UNLV men’s basketball preview: Rebels host motivated NMSU side

The Rebels will look to build off their win against Pepperdine when they host New Mexico State on Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV guard Julian Rishwain (20) attempts to dribble around Pepperdine Waves guard Jaxon Olvera, right, during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Jeremiah Cherry (45) defends Pepperdine Waves guard Taj Au-Duke (9) during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Jeremiah Cherry (45) points to a teammate after scoring a basket during the college basketball game against the Pepperdine Waves at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) passes the ball during the college basketball game against the Pepperdine Waves at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Who: UNLV vs. New Mexico State

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

TV: SSSEN (Cox 125)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

About the Rebels (3-1): UNLV is coming off an 80-59 win over Pepperdine on Wednesday that saw five Rebels score in double figures.

Guard Brooklyn Hicks led the team with 16 points off the bench, while point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. added 13 points and six assists.

UNLV faced the Waves without forward Rob Whaley Jr. (back), guard Jaden Henley (foot) and guard Jace Whiting (foot) due to injuries. All three players did not participate in Tuesday’s practice, though Whaley did some exercises. Henley and Whiting were still using boots and scooters on the sideline Wednesday.

Thomas leads the Rebels in points (16.8) and assists (3.8) per game this season. Forward Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry leads the team in rebounds (6.8) and blocks (1.5) per game.

Saturday’s game counts as a “campus site game” ahead of the Arizona Tip-Off tournament next week in Tempe, Arizona. UNLV is in the “Cactus Division” of the event and will face Mississippi State on Thursday. The Rebels will play either Northwestern or Butler the following day.

About the Aggies (3-1): This will be the first game between New Mexico State and UNLV since 1996.

The Aggies will be looking to bounce back against the Rebels after falling to Dayton 74-53 on Wednesday for their first loss of the season.

Forward Peter Filipovity led New Mexico State with 15 points in the loss and added seven rebounds. Guards Christian Cook and Zawdie Jackson lead the team in scoring by averaging 14.3 points per game. Forward Robert Carpenter leads the Aggies in rebounds (7.3) and steals (1.5) per game.

New Mexico State is in the “Desert Division” of the Arizona Tip-Off Tournament and will face Pepperdine on Nov. 29.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X