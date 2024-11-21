Down 3 players, short-handed Rebels blow past Pepperdine
Brooklyn Hicks came off the bench to lead the UNLV men’s basketball team in scoring during a rout of Pepperdine on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The UNLV men’s basketball team beat Pepperdine 80-59 on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Brooklyn Hicks led the Rebels (3-1) with 16 points off the bench, while Dedan Thomas Jr. added 13 points and six assists.
Julian Rishwain scored 12 points in his first start of the season.
UNLV was without Rob Whaley Jr., Jaden Henley and Jace Whiting.
Stefan Todorovic, the No. 7 scorer in the nation, had 19 points for the Waves (1-3).
