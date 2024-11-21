Down 3 players, short-handed Rebels blow past Pepperdine

Brooklyn Hicks came off the bench to lead the UNLV men’s basketball team in scoring during a rout of Pepperdine on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) passes the ball during the college basketball game against the Pepperdine Waves at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Pape N'Diaye, center, and forward Jacob Bannarbie, right, attempt to block a shot by Pepperdine Waves forward Dovydas Butka (13) during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left: UNLV forward Jacob Bannarbie, Pepperdine Waves guard Zion Bethea, UNLV forward Jalen Hill and UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks dive for the ball during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Jeremiah Cherry (45) points to a teammate after scoring a basket during the college basketball game against the Pepperdine Waves at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pepperdine Waves forward Dovydas Butka, left, and UNLV guard Julian Rishwain, right, compete for the ball during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard DeMarion Yap (24) looks to pass the ball during the college basketball game against the Pepperdine Waves at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Jeremiah Cherry (45) defends Pepperdine Waves guard Taj Au-Duke (9) during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV men’s basketball team beat Pepperdine 80-59 on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Brooklyn Hicks led the Rebels (3-1) with 16 points off the bench, while Dedan Thomas Jr. added 13 points and six assists.

Julian Rishwain scored 12 points in his first start of the season.

UNLV was without Rob Whaley Jr., Jaden Henley and Jace Whiting.

Stefan Todorovic, the No. 7 scorer in the nation, had 19 points for the Waves (1-3).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.