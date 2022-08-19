UNLV men’s basketball to play Pac-12, Big West teams

UNLV basketball released its non-conference schedule Friday. The Rebels open the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 against Southern University at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger passes the ball to guard Keshon Gilbert (10) during UNLV men's basketball’s final practice before their Canadian tour at Mendenhall Center on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV announced Friday its men’s basketball schedule that will feature non-conference games against Hawaii, Washington State and Southern Illinois.

The Rebels open their second season under Kevin Kruger on Nov. 7 against Southern at the Thomas & Mack Center, beginning a stretch of four consecutive home games during the 12-game non-conference schedule.

UNLV will play in the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, California, on Nov. 21 against Southern Illinois. The Rebels will face either Cal Baptist or Minnesota in the second game of the challenge on Nov. 23.

The Rebels’ lone true road game will be at the University of San Diego on Dec. 3.

While the National Finals Rodeo are held at Thomas & Mack from Dec. 1-10, UNLV will play Hawaii at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson on Dec. 7 and Washington State at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Dec. 10.

Times for each game and the Mountain West portion of the schedule will be announced at a later date.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.