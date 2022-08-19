98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
UNLV Basketball

UNLV non-conference schedule features Pac-12, Big West opponenets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2022 - 10:10 am
 
Updated August 19, 2022 - 1:53 pm
UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) dunks during UNLV men's basketball’s final practice ...
UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) dunks during UNLV men's basketball’s final practice before their Canadian tour at Mendenhall Center on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger passes the ball to guard Keshon Gilbert (10) during UNLV me ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger passes the ball to guard Keshon Gilbert (10) during UNLV men's basketball’s final practice before their Canadian tour at Mendenhall Center on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV announced Friday its men’s basketball schedule that will feature non-conference games against Hawaii, Washington State and Southern Illinois.

The Rebels open their second season under Kevin Kruger on Nov. 7 against Southern at the Thomas & Mack Center, beginning a stretch of four consecutive home games during the 12-game non-conference schedule.

UNLV will play in the SoCal Challenge in San Juan Capistrano, California, on Nov. 21 against Southern Illinois. The Rebels will face either Cal Baptist or Minnesota in the second game of the challenge on Nov. 23.

The Rebels’ lone true road game will be at the University of San Diego on Dec. 3.

While the National Finals Rodeo are held at Thomas & Mack from Dec. 1-10, UNLV will play Hawaii at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson on Dec. 7 and Washington State at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Dec. 10.

Times for each game and the Mountain West portion of the schedule will be announced at a later date.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 school bus drivers attacked, school district says
2 school bus drivers attacked, school district says
2
Thursday storms smack parts of Las Vegas Valley
Thursday storms smack parts of Las Vegas Valley
3
Man who drove Lambo 141 mph before hitting, killing moped rider sentenced
Man who drove Lambo 141 mph before hitting, killing moped rider sentenced
4
Raiders’ first phase of player cuts includes surprise at WR
Raiders’ first phase of player cuts includes surprise at WR
5
CARTOONS: Democrats have a smokin’ new plan to fix America
CARTOONS: Democrats have a smokin’ new plan to fix America
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST