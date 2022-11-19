UNLV outlasts High Point, moves to 4-0 to start season

UNLV’s vaunted defense got a challenge Friday against High Point’s high-scoring offense, but the Rebels pulled out the victory at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) looks for an open shot under pressure from High Point Panthers guard Bryant Randleman (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) defends against High Point Panthers guard Jaden House (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard Elijah Parquet (1) shoots the ball against High Point Panthers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) goes up for a shot against High Point Panthers forward Zack Austin (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) and High Point Panthers guard Bryant Randleman (5) fight for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High Point Panthers guard Abdoulaye Thiam (11) wins a loose ball against UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) reacts after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the High Point Panthers at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) dunks the ball as High Point Panthers guard Jaden House (2) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster (2) reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the High Point Panthers at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels forward Victor Iwuakor (0) defends against the High Point Panthers guard Bryant Randleman (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) burns the clock during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the High Point Panthers at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) is pressured by High Point Panthers guard Bryant Randleman (5) and forward Emmanuel Izunabor (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) takes a shot for three points under pressure from High Point Panthers guard Jaden House (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15), with forward Victor Iwuakor (0) and guard Keshon Gilbert (10), react after winning possession of the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the High Point Panthers at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger gives directions to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the High Point Panthers at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard Jackie Johnson III (24) goes up for a shot under pressure from High Point Panthers guard Bryant Randleman (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) loses the ball against High Point Panthers guard Bryant Randleman (5) and forward Ahmard Harvey (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard Elijah Parquet (1) goes up for a dunk as High Point Panthers forward Zack Austin (55) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard Elijah Parquet (1) steps out of bounds after stealing the ball from the High Point Panthers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) dribbles the ball to the basket past High Point Panthers forward Zack Austin (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High Point Panthers guard Jaden House (2) shoots a free-throw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UNLV Rebels at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard Jackie Johnson III (24) looks for an open pass against the High Point Panthers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High Point Panthers guard Jaden House (2) reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the UNLV Rebels at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) and forward Victor Iwuakor (0) react after winning possession of the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the High Point Panthers at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) looks for an open shot under pressure from High Point Panthers guard Jaden House (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas and Mack Center in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With 1:42 remaining in UNLV’s 78-68 win Friday against High Point, senior Luis Rodriguez tilted his head up toward the Thomas & Mack Center rafters and let out a roar as he flexed toward the Rebels’ bench.

He hadn’t just hit a game-clinching 3. He hadn’t converted an and-one to seal Rebels’ lead.

A few seconds earlier, High Point junior guard Jaden House was bringing the ball up to start the Panthers’ offense. Rodriguez met him near half court and drove him left toward the sideline before ripping the ball away and tossing it to a teammate. High Point fouled, and UNLV effectively sealed the game at the free-throw line.

Rodriguez had helped clinch the game with a steal.

“It’s huge, from a leadership standpoint when you’ve got the older group … that just go out there and know they have to do what they’re doing defensively to win,” UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said. “They’re not worried about shot attempts. They’re not worried about touches.”

UNLV (4-0) continued its undefeated start Friday. Led by fifth-year guard EJ Harkless’ 15 points, all five Rebels starters scored in double digits for the first time this season, and UNLV continued a streak of forcing at least 20 turnovers in every game this season.

“They truly believe if they can shut teams down defensively, the offense will take care of itself,” Kruger said. “So far, after four games, it would be hard to dispute that.”

Despite entering Friday’s game as one of the highest-scoring teams in the country, High Point (3-1) struggled early against UNLV’s defense. The Rebels’ perimeter players stuck with their assignments, and senior center David Muoka provided a physical presence at the rim. He had nine rebounds and two blocks.

“The hard work we’re putting in every day at practice and even leading up to games is paying off,” he said. “It’s a good feeling.”

The Panthers didn’t stay silent for long. High Point settled into its defense and let its offense find some rhythm. Sophomores Zack Austin and Abdoulaye Thiam started to get hot from 3, and a stagnant UNLV offense allowed High Point to take a 26-22 lead with five minutes remaining before halftime.

Austin and Thiam combined for 25 points and went 7-for-12 from 3 in the first half.

UNLV’s offense struggled to break down High Point in the half court in the first half, and wasn’t helped by dismal 3-point shooting. The Rebels missed their first eight 3s before sophomore Keshon Gilbert hit one from the left wing.

The Rebels trailed 36-33 at halftime.

For the second consecutive game, though, UNLV came out of the break looking like a different team on offense. Kruger turned to sophomore Jackie Johnson III in search of a spark, and he delivered with two quick 3s. The former Duquesne guard finished the night with 10 points off the bench.

“He deserves it,” Rodriguez said. “He’s one of the first guys in the gym every day, so just for him to see his work show and make shots like we know he can, that was big for him and his confidence.”

UNLV also locked back in on defense. Thiam was kept off the scoreboard for the first 13 minutes of the second half after scoring 14 points in the first 20 minutes. UNLV forced High Point into 20 turnovers and also got out in transition, adding 19 points on the fast break, led by Rodriguez, who finished with 12 points.

Muoka also scored 12, while fifth-year wing Elijah Parquet and Gilbert added 11 points each. Rodriguez also had 10 rebounds and five steals, and Harkless and Gilbert combined for 15 assists.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.