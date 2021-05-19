UNLV parts ways with wing Nick Blake

The school announced Tuesday evening that the decision was mutual, and coach Kevin Kruger said in a statement that “we appreciate all that Nick has contributed to our program.”

UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel "Nick" Blake (22) dribbles the ball against Montana State Bobcats in the first half of the season opener at the Thomas & Mack Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

UNLV’s men’s basketball team is parting ways with rising sophomore wing Nick Blake.

The school announced Tuesday evening that the decision was mutual, and coach Kevin Kruger said in a statement that “we appreciate all that Nick has contributed to our program and we wish him the best in the future.”

Blake is from Las Vegas and played for Shadow Ridge and Durango before transferring to prep schools in California and Florida to conclude his high school career. He committed to UNLV in June of 2019 as a four-star recruit and was potentially a core player around whom the Rebels could build.

The 6-foot-6-inch wing played all 27 games for UNLV last season, starting 10 and averaging 6.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game. He is the 11th player to leave the program since the season concluded.

Kruger has replenished the roster via the transfer portal, adding nine new players since he was hired in March.

