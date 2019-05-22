61°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

UNLV puts Marvin Coleman on scholarship

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2019 - 9:03 am
 

UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger has given his final basketball scholarship to Marvin Coleman, who walked on to the team as a freshman last season.

Coleman, who went to Foothill High School, played in 11 games, averaging 4.2 minutes and 1.5 points. Though he played sparingly, the 6-foot-2-inch guard sometimes received playing time over scholarship players.

Otzelberger’s decision to give Coleman the last scholarship could signal recruiting is finished for this year’s class. He also could create room by encouraging a bench player to enter the NCAA transfer portal if there is a recruit available that Otzelberger wants.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST