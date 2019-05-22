UNLV puts Marvin Coleman on scholarship

Marvin Coleman, who walked on Foothill High School last basketball season, was put on scholarship by UNLV. That is the Rebels’ last available scholarship.

UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger has given his final basketball scholarship to Marvin Coleman, who walked on to the team as a freshman last season.

Congrats to Prospects' Marvin Coleman II. who signed his official scholarship papers with the UNLV Rebels for the 2019-2020 season. Let's go Marv! The Tradition Continues… #prospectnation #YourFavoriteTeamsFavoriteTeam pic.twitter.com/rZ9Rw4dA86 — Las Vegas Prospects (@LVProspects) May 22, 2019

Coleman, who went to Foothill High School, played in 11 games, averaging 4.2 minutes and 1.5 points. Though he played sparingly, the 6-foot-2-inch guard sometimes received playing time over scholarship players.

Otzelberger’s decision to give Coleman the last scholarship could signal recruiting is finished for this year’s class. He also could create room by encouraging a bench player to enter the NCAA transfer portal if there is a recruit available that Otzelberger wants.

