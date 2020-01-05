UNLV rides defense to victory over Air Force
UNLV held Air Force 19 points below its season average, riding that defense and a 17-point game-changing first-half run to a 71-59 win Saturday at the Thomas Mack Center.
UNLV held Air Force 19 points below its season average, riding that defense and a 17-point game-changing first-half run to a 71-59 victory Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The Rebels (8-8, 3-0 Mountain West) extended their winning streak to four games and reached .500 for the first time since opening the season 1-1.
Amauri Hardy led UNLV with 21 points, and Bryce Hamilton scored 15. Donnie Tillman did not play for the Rebels, but there was no immediate word as to the reason.
Lavelle Scottie led Air Force (7-8, 1-2) with 19 points, and Ryan Swan scored 18.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.