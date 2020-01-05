UNLV rides defense to victory over Air Force

UNLV held Air Force 19 points below its season average, riding that defense and a 17-point game-changing first-half run to a 71-59 win Saturday at the Thomas Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels guard Marvin Coleman (31) gets inside of Air Force Falcons forward Lavelle Scottie (12) for a shot attempt during the first half of their NCAA college basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday Jan. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) eyes a shot after taking a charge by Air Force Falcons guard LeSean Brown (13) during the first half of their NCAA college basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday Jan. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels forward Cheickna Dembele (15) gets off a shot under the rim over Air Force Falcons defenders during the first half of their NCAA college basketball game the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday Jan. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV held Air Force 19 points below its season average, riding that defense and a 17-point game-changing first-half run to a 71-59 victory Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels (8-8, 3-0 Mountain West) extended their winning streak to four games and reached .500 for the first time since opening the season 1-1.

Amauri Hardy led UNLV with 21 points, and Bryce Hamilton scored 15. Donnie Tillman did not play for the Rebels, but there was no immediate word as to the reason.

Lavelle Scottie led Air Force (7-8, 1-2) with 19 points, and Ryan Swan scored 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.