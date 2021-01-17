62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
UNLV Basketball

UNLV rolls past New Mexico for 1st Mountain West basketball win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2021 - 4:40 pm
 
UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel Blake, center, elevates for a shot past New Mexico Lobos forward Vald ...
UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel Blake, center, elevates for a shot past New Mexico Lobos forward Valdir Manuel, left, and New Mexico Lobos guard Javonte Johnson, right, during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel Blake (22) elevates for a shot past New Mexico Lobos forward Valdir M ...
UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel Blake (22) elevates for a shot past New Mexico Lobos forward Valdir Manuel (22) and New Mexico Lobos guard Javonte Johnson (13) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels guard Caleb Grill (3) shoots another 3-point basket over New Mexico Lobos guard Mak ...
UNLV Rebels guard Caleb Grill (3) shoots another 3-point basket over New Mexico Lobos guard Makuach Maluach (10) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel Blake (22) elevates for a shot against New Mexico Lobos guard Javonte ...
UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel Blake (22) elevates for a shot against New Mexico Lobos guard Javonte Johnson (13) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) deflects a loose ball from New Mexico Lobos forwar ...
UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) deflects a loose ball from New Mexico Lobos forward Valdir Manuel (22) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV basketball team (3-6, 1-2 Mountain West) rolled to a 77-54 victory over New Mexico (4-7, 0-7) on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Senior big man Mbacke Diong scored a game-high 20 points, and junior wing Bryce Hamilton had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The two teams will play again at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
7 dead, dozens sick: Lawsuit claims Clark County headquarters to blame
7 dead, dozens sick: Lawsuit claims Clark County headquarters to blame
2
Woman accused of attacking man with blowtorch in Las Vegas
Woman accused of attacking man with blowtorch in Las Vegas
3
Longtime Las Vegas attorney William ‘Bill’ Terry dies
Longtime Las Vegas attorney William ‘Bill’ Terry dies
4
He brought $5 for dinner date. She’s now charged with attempted murder, arson
He brought $5 for dinner date. She’s now charged with attempted murder, arson
5
How and where to get a COVID vaccine in Las Vegas Valley
How and where to get a COVID vaccine in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels guard Marvin Coleman (31) is pressured by Montana State Bobcats guard Nick Gazelas ...
UNLV looks for 1st Mountain West basketball win
By / RJ

UNLV and New Mexico, both winless in Mountain West play, meet Saturday and Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels hope to have guard Marvin Coleman for the games.