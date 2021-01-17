UNLV rolls past New Mexico for 1st Mountain West basketball win

Senior big man Mbacke Diong scored a game-high 20 points, and junior wing Bryce Hamilton had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Rebels on Saturday.

The UNLV basketball team (3-6, 1-2 Mountain West) rolled to a 77-54 victory over New Mexico (4-7, 0-7) on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Senior big man Mbacke Diong scored a game-high 20 points, and junior wing Bryce Hamilton had 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The two teams will play again at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

