UNLV rolls past Seattle to end losing streak

Guard Mike Nuga had 21 points and eight assists to help UNLV snap a five-game losing streak against Division I competition with a win over Seattle at Michelob Ultra Arena.

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) and Seattle Redhawks guard Cameron Tyson (5) compete for the ball during the first half of an NCAA mens college basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. Behind are Seattle Redhawks forward Viktor Rajkovic (21) and forward Brandton Chatfield (25). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives around Seattle Redhawks guard Riley Grigsby (11) and forward Viktor Rajkovic (21) during the first half of an NCAA mens college basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) eyes the hoop while Seattle Redhawks guard Kobe Williamson (33) and guard Riley Grigsby (11) defend during the first half of an NCAA mens college basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. At right is UNLV Rebels forward Reece Brown (15). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) shoots against Seattle Redhawks guard Rip Economou (0) and guard Kobe Williamson (33) during the first half of an NCAA mens college basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) dunks while Seattle Redhawks guard Kobe Williamson (33), left, and guard Rip Economou (0) look on during the first half of an NCAA mens college basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) attempts a three-pointer during the first half of an NCAA mens college basketball game against the Seattle Redhawks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Senior guard Mike Nuga had a season-high 21 points and eight assists to help UNLV snap a five-game losing streak against Division I competition with a 76-56 victory over Seattle on Wednesday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Senior wing Bryce Hamilton added 18 points on 8-of-9-shooting for the Rebels (5-5), who held the RedHawks (7-3) to 34.4 percent shooting.

