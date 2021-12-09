UNLV rolls past Seattle to end losing streak
Senior guard Mike Nuga had a season-high 21 points and eight assists to help UNLV snap a five-game losing streak against Division I competition with a 76-56 victory over Seattle on Wednesday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Senior wing Bryce Hamilton added 18 points on 8-of-9-shooting for the Rebels (5-5), who held the RedHawks (7-3) to 34.4 percent shooting.
