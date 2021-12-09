51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
UNLV Basketball

UNLV rolls past Seattle to end losing streak

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2021 - 8:49 pm
 
Updated December 8, 2021 - 8:50 pm
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) and Seattle Redhawks guard Cameron Tyson (5) compete fo ...
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) and Seattle Redhawks guard Cameron Tyson (5) compete for the ball during the first half of an NCAA mens college basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. Behind are Seattle Redhawks forward Viktor Rajkovic (21) and forward Brandton Chatfield (25). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives around Seattle Redhawks guard Riley Grigsby (11) a ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives around Seattle Redhawks guard Riley Grigsby (11) and forward Viktor Rajkovic (21) during the first half of an NCAA mens college basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) eyes the hoop while Seattle Redhawks guard Kobe Willia ...
UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) eyes the hoop while Seattle Redhawks guard Kobe Williamson (33) and guard Riley Grigsby (11) defend during the first half of an NCAA mens college basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. At right is UNLV Rebels forward Reece Brown (15). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) shoots against Seattle Redhawks guard Rip Economou (0) ...
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) shoots against Seattle Redhawks guard Rip Economou (0) and guard Kobe Williamson (33) during the first half of an NCAA mens college basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) dunks while Seattle Redhawks guard Kobe Williamson (33) ...
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) dunks while Seattle Redhawks guard Kobe Williamson (33), left, and guard Rip Economou (0) look on during the first half of an NCAA mens college basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) attempts a three-pointer during the first half of an NCAA m ...
UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) attempts a three-pointer during the first half of an NCAA mens college basketball game against the Seattle Redhawks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Senior guard Mike Nuga had a season-high 21 points and eight assists to help UNLV snap a five-game losing streak against Division I competition with a 76-56 victory over Seattle on Wednesday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Senior wing Bryce Hamilton added 18 points on 8-of-9-shooting for the Rebels (5-5), who held the RedHawks (7-3) to 34.4 percent shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2021 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
2021 NFR Las Vegas 6th go-round results
2
$1M jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1M jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
CARTOONS: The test results America is waiting on
CARTOONS: The test results America is waiting on
4
Las Vegas area schools ranked second-worst in nation for quality
Las Vegas area schools ranked second-worst in nation for quality
5
Clark County’s COVID-19 metrics all rise, adding to signs of a surge
Clark County’s COVID-19 metrics all rise, adding to signs of a surge
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) brings the ball up court between Wichita State Shockers gua ...
Late foul dooms UNLV against Wichita State
By / RJ

Tyson Etienne made two free throws in the final seconds, and UNLV did not attempt a shot on its final possession en route to a 74-73 loss to Wichita State at T-Mobile Arena.