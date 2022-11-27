47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
UNLV Basketball

UNLV rolls to blowout win over NAIA opponent Life Pacific

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2022 - 9:17 pm
 
UNLV's Karl Jones (22) plays defense during a team basketball practice at Mendenhall Center in ...
UNLV's Karl Jones (22) plays defense during a team basketball practice at Mendenhall Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fourteen UNLV men’s basketball players scored as the Rebels cruised past NAIA opponent Life Pacific 126-54 Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Junior forward Karl Jones led the Rebels with a career-high 20 points and 12 rebounds. Five Rebels scored in double figures.

Former Bishop Gorman forward and West Virginia transfer Isaiah Cottrell made his season debut for the Rebels after dealing with a foot injury. He played eight minutes and had five points and two rebounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Some of Nevada’s ‘superbug’ cases found at 2 Las Vegas hospitals
Some of Nevada’s ‘superbug’ cases found at 2 Las Vegas hospitals
2
Broken toilets, bizarre videos and cheap booze: Double Down Saloon turns 30
Broken toilets, bizarre videos and cheap booze: Double Down Saloon turns 30
3
CARTOONS: How the first woke Thanksgiving went
CARTOONS: How the first woke Thanksgiving went
4
1 killed, 5 injured in suspected DUI crash
1 killed, 5 injured in suspected DUI crash
5
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery two-car crash early Saturday
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery two-car crash early Saturday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST