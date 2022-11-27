UNLV rolls to blowout win over NAIA opponent Life Pacific

Fourteen UNLV players scored as the Rebels cruised past NAIA opponent Life Pacific 126-54 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV's Karl Jones (22) plays defense during a team basketball practice at Mendenhall Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Junior forward Karl Jones led the Rebels with a career-high 20 points and 12 rebounds. Five Rebels scored in double figures.

Former Bishop Gorman forward and West Virginia transfer Isaiah Cottrell made his season debut for the Rebels after dealing with a foot injury. He played eight minutes and had five points and two rebounds.

