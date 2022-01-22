UNLV starts strong, holds off late San Jose State rally to win

Despite missing junior Donovan Williams, freshman Keshon Gilbert and senior Bryce Hamilton propel UNLV to conference win against San Jose State.

UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) looks to shoot as San Jose State Spartans forward Tibet Gorener (31) overruns his defense during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Victor Iwuakor (0) rolls off a shot over San Jose State Spartans guard Caleb Simmons (1) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) looks to shoot between San Jose State Spartans forward Trey Anderson (15) and forward Tibet Gorener (31) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) dunks the ball over the San Jose State Spartans defense during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) looks to shoot as San Jose State Spartans forward Tibet Gorener (31) overruns his defense during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eight UNLV players scored before halftime, giving the Rebels enough of a buffer to hold off a late San Jose State rally and secure a 70-62 win Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Senior wing Bryce Hamilton led UNLV (11-7, 3-3 Mountain West) with 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Freshman Keshon Gilbert added seven points, four rebounds, four assists and a block in his first career start in place of junior swingman Donovan Williams, who was unavailable Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.