UNLV starts strong, holds off late San Jose State rally to win
Despite missing junior Donovan Williams, freshman Keshon Gilbert and senior Bryce Hamilton propel UNLV to conference win against San Jose State.
Eight UNLV players scored before halftime, giving the Rebels enough of a buffer to hold off a late San Jose State rally and secure a 70-62 win Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Senior wing Bryce Hamilton led UNLV (11-7, 3-3 Mountain West) with 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Freshman Keshon Gilbert added seven points, four rebounds, four assists and a block in his first career start in place of junior swingman Donovan Williams, who was unavailable Saturday.
