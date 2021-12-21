UNLV tries to extend winning streak when San Diego visits
Who: UNLV vs. San Diego
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Thomas & Mack Center
TV: Cox YurView, Mountain West Network
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Tickets: Starting at $16 on unlvtickets.com
About the Rebels (7-5): They close nonconference play hoping to extend their winning streak to four games. All three victories were by double digits. Another such win would be especially beneficial going into the Christmas break before Mountain West play opens against rival San Diego State on New Year’s Day. Bryce Hamilton leads the Rebels, averaging 18.5 points per game. Donovan Williams is the only other player in double figures, at 11.9.
About the Toreros (7-5): San Diego also brings in a three-game winning streak, its most recent victory 69-59 over Northern Arizona in Phoenix on Saturday. The Toreros allow 58.7 points per game, ranking 22nd nationally. Offensively, they are led by Marcellus Earlington, who averages 13.6 points.
Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal