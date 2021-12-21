57°F
UNLV tries to extend winning streak when San Diego visits

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2021 - 1:53 pm
 
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots against Seattle Redhawks guard Kobe Williamson (33 ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots against Seattle Redhawks guard Kobe Williamson (33) during the second half of an NCAA mens college basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Who: UNLV vs. San Diego

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Thomas & Mack Center

TV: Cox YurView, Mountain West Network

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Tickets: Starting at $16 on unlvtickets.com

About the Rebels (7-5): They close nonconference play hoping to extend their winning streak to four games. All three victories were by double digits. Another such win would be especially beneficial going into the Christmas break before Mountain West play opens against rival San Diego State on New Year’s Day. Bryce Hamilton leads the Rebels, averaging 18.5 points per game. Donovan Williams is the only other player in double figures, at 11.9.

About the Toreros (7-5): San Diego also brings in a three-game winning streak, its most recent victory 69-59 over Northern Arizona in Phoenix on Saturday. The Toreros allow 58.7 points per game, ranking 22nd nationally. Offensively, they are led by Marcellus Earlington, who averages 13.6 points.

Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant
Las Vegas area Christmas travel likely to be slowed by inclement weather
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
Not guilty, not sorry: Sisolak Facebook rant author exonerated
Ex-doctor living in Las Vegas accused of threatening Mormon church
