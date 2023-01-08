48°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV upsets No. 21 New Mexico, grabs first MW win of season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2023 - 9:06 pm
 
UNLV's David Muoka dunks against New Mexico during the first half of an NCAA college basketball ...
UNLV's David Muoka dunks against New Mexico during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)
UNLV guard Jordan McCabe drives between New Mexico's Donovan Dent, left and Jaelen House during ...
UNLV guard Jordan McCabe drives between New Mexico's Donovan Dent, left and Jaelen House during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)
UNLV's David Muoka dunks against New Mexico during the first half of an NCAA college basketball ...
UNLV's David Muoka dunks against New Mexico during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless scored 25 points, and the UNLV men’s basketball team upset No. 21 New Mexico 84-77 on Saturday at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Rebels (12-3, 1-2 Mountain West) earned their first conference win of the season.

Sophomore Keshon Gilbert added 14 points for UNLV.

New Mexico fell to 14-2, 2-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

