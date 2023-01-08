UNLV upsets No. 21 New Mexico, grabs first MW win of season
The Rebels upset the No. 21-ranked Lobos at The Pit, with EJ Harkless and Keshon Gilbert leading UNLV to its first Mountain West win of the season.
Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless scored 25 points, and the UNLV men’s basketball team upset No. 21 New Mexico 84-77 on Saturday at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The Rebels (12-3, 1-2 Mountain West) earned their first conference win of the season.
Sophomore Keshon Gilbert added 14 points for UNLV.
New Mexico fell to 14-2, 2-2.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
