UNLV upsets No. 21 New Mexico, grabs first MW win of season

The Rebels upset the No. 21-ranked Lobos at The Pit, with EJ Harkless and Keshon Gilbert leading UNLV to its first Mountain West win of the season.

UNLV's David Muoka dunks against New Mexico during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)

UNLV guard Jordan McCabe drives between New Mexico's Donovan Dent, left and Jaelen House during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless scored 25 points, and the UNLV men’s basketball team upset No. 21 New Mexico 84-77 on Saturday at The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Rebels (12-3, 1-2 Mountain West) earned their first conference win of the season.

Sophomore Keshon Gilbert added 14 points for UNLV.

New Mexico fell to 14-2, 2-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

