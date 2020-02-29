72°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

UNLV whips San Jose State for 5th straight win

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 29, 2020 - 3:54 pm
 

Four UNLV players scored in double figures as the Rebels defeated San Jose State 92-69 on Saturday in San Jose, California.

The Rebels (17-14, 12-6 MW) ended the regular season with a five-game winning streak. San Jose State is 7-23, 3-15 in the conference.

UNLV guard Elijah Mitrou-Long went into the locker room late in the game with an apparent leg injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
UNLV shocks No. 4 San Diego State
By / RJ

UNLV led by as many as 14 points before holding off a late comeback effort by San Diego State to stun the No. 4 Aztecs 66-63 on Saturday at Viejas Center.