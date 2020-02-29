UNLV whips San Jose State for 5th straight win
Four UNLV players scored in double figures as the Rebels defeated San Jose State 92-69 on Saturday in San Jose, California, in their regular-season finale.
The Rebels (17-14, 12-6 MW) ended the regular season with a five-game winning streak. San Jose State is 7-23, 3-15 in the conference.
UNLV guard Elijah Mitrou-Long went into the locker room late in the game with an apparent leg injury.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
