UNLV whips San Jose State for 5th straight win

UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger looks on during the second half of a basketball game against San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Four UNLV players scored in double figures as the Rebels defeated San Jose State 92-69 on Saturday in San Jose, California.

The Rebels (17-14, 12-6 MW) ended the regular season with a five-game winning streak. San Jose State is 7-23, 3-15 in the conference.

UNLV guard Elijah Mitrou-Long went into the locker room late in the game with an apparent leg injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

