UNLV women’s basketball game at San Diego State postponed

The women’s basketball series between UNLV and San Diego State, scheduled for Thursday and Saturday in San Diego, was postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases in the Aztecs program.

The UNLV women's basketball team will take a 3-4 overall record and a 1-1 Mountain West mark into its Jan. 7 game against Colorado State at Cox Pavilion. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Mountain West will announce the rescheduled dates after the conference and both schools finalize them.

Also, the start time for Lady Rebels’ home game Jan. 9 against Colorado State was changed to noon instead of the originally scheduled 1 p.m.

UNLV’s next game will be the first game of the series against Colorado State, set for 5 p.m. Jan. 7 at Cox Pavilion.