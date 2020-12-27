53°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
UNLV Basketball

UNLV women’s basketball game at San Diego State postponed

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2020 - 3:20 pm
 
The UNLV women's basketball team will take a 3-4 overall record and a 1-1 Mountain West mark in ...
The UNLV women's basketball team will take a 3-4 overall record and a 1-1 Mountain West mark into its Jan. 7 game against Colorado State at Cox Pavilion. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The women’s basketball series between UNLV and San Diego State, scheduled for Thursday and Saturday in San Diego, was postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases in the Aztecs program.

The Mountain West will announce the rescheduled dates after the conference and both schools finalize them.

Also, the start time for Lady Rebels’ home game Jan. 9 against Colorado State was changed to noon instead of the originally scheduled 1 p.m.

UNLV’s next game will be the first game of the series against Colorado State, set for 5 p.m. Jan. 7 at Cox Pavilion.

MOST READ
1
Henderson mansion sells for $11.25M
Henderson mansion sells for $11.25M
2
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
3
Grading the Raiders’ loss to the Dolphins
Grading the Raiders’ loss to the Dolphins
4
CARTOON: A pen and a phone
CARTOON: A pen and a phone
5
Man in his 90s beaten, robbed inside casino parking garage
Man in his 90s beaten, robbed inside casino parking garage
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel "Nick" Blake (22 left) and Montana State Bobcats forward Fi ...
UNLV men’s basketball postpones more games
By / RJ

The UNLV men’s basketball series against San Diego State has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The games were scheduled for Jan. 2 and 4.

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque instructs her players during a time out versus the ...
UNLV women routed by No. 2 Stanford
By / RJ

Second-ranked Stanford went on an 11-0 run to start the game and maintained control the entire way in an easy victory over UNLV.