UNLV women’s basketball game at San Diego State postponed
The women’s basketball series between UNLV and San Diego State, scheduled for Thursday and Saturday in San Diego, was postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases in the Aztecs program.
The women’s basketball series between UNLV and San Diego State, scheduled for Thursday and Saturday in San Diego, was postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases in the Aztecs program.
The Mountain West will announce the rescheduled dates after the conference and both schools finalize them.
Also, the start time for Lady Rebels’ home game Jan. 9 against Colorado State was changed to noon instead of the originally scheduled 1 p.m.
UNLV’s next game will be the first game of the series against Colorado State, set for 5 p.m. Jan. 7 at Cox Pavilion.