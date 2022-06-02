UNLV’s 2nd-leading scorer staying in NBA draft, won’t return
Donovan Williams will forgo his remaining eligibility to stay in the 2022 NBA Draft
UNLV basketball is losing a major piece ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Donovan Williams — the Rebels’ second-leading scorer during the past year — will not return to UNLV. Instead, he is going to remain in the NBA draft pool, several sources close to the team confirmed to the Review-Journal.
Williams, a 6-foot-6-inch swingman, played 27 games for the Rebels during the 2021-22 season after transferring to UNLV from Texas. He averaged 12.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while making 13 starts as a junior, shining as a versatile defender and auxiliary scorer.
Williams also was the team’s most efficient 3-point shooter, making 43.6 percent of his attempts from distance.
A Houston native, Williams will forgo his final two years of eligibility. His departure makes guard Jordan McCabe, who averaged 6.4 points per game, UNLV’s highest-scoring returning player.
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.