UNLV’s 2nd-leading scorer staying in NBA draft, won’t return

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2022 - 5:30 pm
 
UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) looks to shoot between San Jose State Spartans forward ...
UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) looks to shoot between San Jose State Spartans forward Trey Anderson (15) and forward Tibet Gorener (31) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV basketball is losing a major piece ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Donovan Williams — the Rebels’ second-leading scorer during the past year — will not return to UNLV. Instead, he is going to remain in the NBA draft pool, several sources close to the team confirmed to the Review-Journal.

Williams, a 6-foot-6-inch swingman, played 27 games for the Rebels during the 2021-22 season after transferring to UNLV from Texas. He averaged 12.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while making 13 starts as a junior, shining as a versatile defender and auxiliary scorer.

Williams also was the team’s most efficient 3-point shooter, making 43.6 percent of his attempts from distance.

A Houston native, Williams will forgo his final two years of eligibility. His departure makes guard Jordan McCabe, who averaged 6.4 points per game, UNLV’s highest-scoring returning player.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

