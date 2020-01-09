47°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s 4-game winning streak ends at Boise State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2020 - 8:11 pm
 
Updated January 8, 2020 - 8:15 pm

UNLV went through two second-half scoring droughts Wednesday night before rallying late in a 73-66 loss to Boise State at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The Rebels had their four-game winning streak snapped and lost for the first time in Mountain West play. They are 8-9 and 3-1 in the conference.

UNLV made 37.7 percent of its shots and went almost five minutes between baskets early in the second half and nearly four minutes later in the game, but still got to within 67-62 with 1:08 left. Justinian Jessup then made a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left for the Broncos.

Bryce Hamilton led UNLV with 19 points. Derrick Alston had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Boise State (11-6, 3-2), and Jessup scored 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

