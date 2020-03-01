UNLV’s Bailey Thomas named MW Defensive Player of Year

UNLV junior guard Bailey Thomas, a Centennial High School graduate, was often assigned to the opposing team’s top offensive player.

Guard Bailey Thomas (14) poses for a portrait during UNLV women's basketball media day at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

UNLV junior guard Bailey Thomas, a Centennial High School graduate, was named Mountain West Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year on Sunday.

Thomas often was assigned to the opposing team’s top offensive player, and she averaged 1.7 steals.

Senior forward Rodjanae Wade, who averaged 17.1 points and 13.2 rebounds in Mountain West play, was named to the all-conference team. She also had 20 double-doubles.

Thomas and senior guard LaTecia Smith made the all-defensive team, and forward Isis Beh was selected to the all-freshman team.

