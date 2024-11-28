UNLV’s focus on chemistry, defense at competitive holiday tourney

UNLV men’s basketball coach Kevin Kruger is looking to help his team bond at the Arizona Tip-Off on Thanksgiving and Friday against major-conference opponents.

UNLV forward Jeremiah Cherry pumps his fist after a play during the college basketball game against the New Mexico State Aggies at the Thomas & Mack Center, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV game day

Who: UNLV at Arizona Tip-Off (vs. Mississippi State on Thursday, vs. Butler or Northwestern on Friday)

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 4 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe, Arizona

TV: CBSSN

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

About the Rebels (4-1): UNLV is hitting the road for the first time this season, bringing with it the momentum of three straight wins.

The most recent was a 72-65 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center in which 6-foot-1-inch sophomore point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. make his first in-game dunk.

Thomas leads the team in points (17.8) and assists (3.8) per game. Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry is protecting the rim for the Rebels with a team-high seven rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.

Transfer guard Julian Rishwain was added to the starting lineup for the past two games as forward Rob Whaley Jr. (back), guard Jaden Henley (foot) and guard Jace Whiting (foot) work their way back from injury.

Rishwain is averaging 12 points, three rebounds and two steals over his two starts. He said competing against the “stronger, more physical” teams set to play in Tempe will help UNLV toward its goal of returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

Fourth-year coach Kevin Kruger said Tuesday that he wants the Rebels to focus on defense while being “more in sync and consistent.”

There’s no better way to build chemistry than a road trip — even if it means being away from family during a holiday, he said.

“Thanksgiving is something that was actually just always shared with teams,” Kruger said of his upbringing. “Just basketball conversations and spending time together. There’s definitely a lot of great things that can come from these early-season tournaments.”

About the opponents: No. 25-ranked Mississippi State (5-0) is fresh off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. The Bulldogs are led by sophomore guard Josh Hubbard’s 20.2 points per game this season, which ranks third in the SEC.

Kruger said Hubbard is “arguably the best player (the Rebels) will play all year.”

On Friday, UNLV will play either Butler (4-1) or Northwestern (5-1).

Butler has won three straight, most recently beating Merrimack 78-39.

Northwestern’s lone loss was 71-66 against Dayton on Nov. 9. The Wildcats’ 22-12 campaign last year ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the hands of eventual champion UConn.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.