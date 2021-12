The Jan. 5 men’s basketball game was one of three San Jose State games postponed.

UNLV Rebels guard Josh Baker (22) defends against Whittier College Poets guard Kunal Bagga (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV men’s basketball game Jan. 5 at San Jose State was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Spartans’ program.

That was one of three San Jose State games postponed. There was no immediate announcement on any games being rescheduled.