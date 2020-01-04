UNLV’s Jonah Antonio pledges money to fight Australia fires

UNLV junior guard Jonah Antonio said he will donate $5 for every 3-pointer he makes in Mountain West play to fight the Australia wildfires that have claimed at least 18 lives.

Antonio also has set up a GoFundMe account for anyone who wants to contribute to fight what Australians call bushfires. His goal is to reach $3,000.

The money, Antonio said, will go to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

“As a proud Australian, I am heart broken to see this happen to my motherland,” he wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Thousands are losing their homes, left with nothing but what they have on their back, no supplies, no water, in this time of tragedy open your doors for your neighbours as Australians I know we will take care of each other.

“The firefighters risking their lives to save others are nothing but heroes, and their efforts and bravery should never go unnoticed. To the men and women of the Australian military rescuing thousands from coastal vacation towns trapped by fast-moving flames, we can’t thank you enough.”

Antonio has made two 3-pointers in conference play. He has another chance at 7 p.m. Saturday when Air Force visits the Thomas & Mack Center.

