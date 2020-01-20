UNLV’s Marvin Coleman MW player of week

UNLV sophomore point guard Marvin Coleman averaged 14 points, 9.5 assists, eight rebounds and 3.5 steals in victories over San Jose State and New Mexico.

UNLV Rebels guard Marvin Coleman (31) enters the court during the second half of a basketball game against the UC Riverside Highlanders at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Marvin Coleman (31, center) drives the lane versus New Mexico Lobos guard JaQuan Lyle (5) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV sophomore point guard Marvin Coleman was named Mountain West player of the week.

He averaged 14 points, 9.5 assists, eight rebounds and 3.5 steals in victories over San Jose State and New Mexico. Coleman’s triple-double against the Lobos was the first for a Rebel since Mark Dickel in November 1999.

UNLV (11-9, 6-1 MW) next plays at UNR (11-8, 4-3) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

