UNLV’s Marvin Coleman MW player of week
UNLV sophomore point guard Marvin Coleman averaged 14 points, 9.5 assists, eight rebounds and 3.5 steals in victories over San Jose State and New Mexico.
UNLV sophomore point guard Marvin Coleman was named Mountain West player of the week.
He averaged 14 points, 9.5 assists, eight rebounds and 3.5 steals in victories over San Jose State and New Mexico. Coleman’s triple-double against the Lobos was the first for a Rebel since Mark Dickel in November 1999.
UNLV (11-9, 6-1 MW) next plays at UNR (11-8, 4-3) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.