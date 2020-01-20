60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s Marvin Coleman MW player of week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2020 - 9:54 am
 

UNLV sophomore point guard Marvin Coleman was named Mountain West player of the week.

He averaged 14 points, 9.5 assists, eight rebounds and 3.5 steals in victories over San Jose State and New Mexico. Coleman’s triple-double against the Lobos was the first for a Rebel since Mark Dickel in November 1999.

UNLV (11-9, 6-1 MW) next plays at UNR (11-8, 4-3) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Oregon forward Shakur Juiston (10) hits a two-point basket to tie an NCAA college basketball ga ...
Ex-UNLV standout Shakur Juiston finds home with Oregon
By W.G. Ramirez Special to the / RJ

Forward Shakur Juiston, a graduate transfer, is content as a role player for No. 8 Oregon. His play helped the Ducks defeat Washington 64-61 in overtime Saturday.