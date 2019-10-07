UNLV’s Robert Smith hospitalized after suffering stroke

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help defray the medical expenses of Robert Smith, point guard for UNLV’s first Final Four basketball team.

Robert Smith, point guard for UNLV's 1977 NCCA Final Four team known as the "Hardway Eight" on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Smith is widely regarded as the best point guard in the history of Rebels basketball. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Robert Smith, the point guard for UNLV’s first Final Four basketball team and current Rebels radio broadcast analyst, has been hospitalized after suffering a severe stroke.

Smith, 64, was a star for the 1977 Rebels team nicknamed “The Hardway Eight” coached by Jerry Tarkanian and is a member of the UNLV Sports Hall of Fame. The Los Angeles native and longtime Las Vegan played for seven NBA teams and served as basketball coach at Bishop Gorman after his playing days.

Broadcast partner Jon Sandler said a GoFundMe account has been set up to help defray Smith’s medical costs. Persons wishing to contribute should go to GoFundMe.com and search for Robert Smith or UNLV, Sandler said.

