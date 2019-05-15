UNLV’s Trey Woodbury enters NCAA transfer portal

UNLV guard Trey Woodbury has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Evan Daniels of 247Sports. The Rebels now have two scholarships to offer.

The former Clark High School standout averaged 1.4 points and 6.3 minutes as a freshman this past season.

He is the fifth Rebel in the portal, joining forwards Louis Bangai, Tervell Beck, Shakur Juiston and Joel Ntambwe.

UNLV now has two scholarships to offer. South Dakota State transfer David Jenkins said he will announce this week whether he will sign with the Rebels, Gonzaga or Oregon.

Woodbury did not respond to a message for comment.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.