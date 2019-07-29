Utah forward Donnie Tillman to join UNLV

Utah forward Donnie Tillman, formerly of Findlay Prep, will transfer to UNLV, according to multiple people familiar with the situation.

California's Justice Sueing, left, defends against Utah's Donnie Tillman (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Washington's Matisse Thybulle (4) stretches across to try to stop a pass from Utah's Donnie Tillman (3) as Washington's Jaylen Nowell watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Colorado guard Shane Gatling, left, drives around Utah forward Donnie Tillman, right, during the second half in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Salt lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Utah forward Donnie Tillman (3) drives against Arizona guard Dylan Smith during the first half in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Utah forward Donnie Tillman, formerly of Findlay Prep, will transfer to UNLV, according to multiple people familiar with the situation.

The 6-foot-7-inch junior started 15 of 31 games for the Utes last year and averaged 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds to claim the Pac-12’s Sixth Man of the Year Award. He entered the transfer portal in June for personal reasons and visited several schools in the last month, including UNLV last week.

Tillman is expected to receive a waiver allowing him to play in 2019-20 for Rebels coach T. J. Otzelberger, who has also landed transfers Elijah Mitrou-Long (Texas), David Jenkins (South Dakota State) and Moses Wood (Tulane). The Detroit native played three years at the now-defunct Findlay Prep and averaged 14.3 points and 8.0 rebounds during his senior season of 2016-17.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.