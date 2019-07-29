105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

Utah forward Donnie Tillman to join UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2019 - 10:18 am
 
Updated July 29, 2019 - 10:20 am

Utah forward Donnie Tillman, formerly of Findlay Prep, will transfer to UNLV, according to multiple people familiar with the situation.

The 6-foot-7-inch junior started 15 of 31 games for the Utes last year and averaged 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds to claim the Pac-12’s Sixth Man of the Year Award. He entered the transfer portal in June for personal reasons and visited several schools in the last month, including UNLV last week.

Tillman is expected to receive a waiver allowing him to play in 2019-20 for Rebels coach T. J. Otzelberger, who has also landed transfers Elijah Mitrou-Long (Texas), David Jenkins (South Dakota State) and Moses Wood (Tulane). The Detroit native played three years at the now-defunct Findlay Prep and averaged 14.3 points and 8.0 rebounds during his senior season of 2016-17.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels guard Trey Woodbury (22) takes a 3-point shot during the first half of a game betwe ...
Ex-UNLV players choose new schools
By / RJ

Former UNLV and Clark High School guard Trey Woodbury (Utah Valley), Tervell Beck (Cleveland State) and Ben Coupet Jr. (Arkansas-Little Rock) have transferred.

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) is helped by m ...
Athletic trainers: Coaches still influence health decisions
By Eddie Pells The Associated Press

Nearly half in a recent survey said their schools were not following NCAA-directed guidance that calls for medical staff to make decisions independent of coaches and administrators.