Williams leads UNLV to first win over UNR since 2018
UNLV scraped out its first victory over UNR in four years, beating the Wolf Pack 69-58 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday night.
UNLV junior wing Donovan Williams scored 17 points in his return from injury for the Rebels (13-9, 5-4 Mountain West). Senior point guard Jordan McCabe added 16 to beat the Wolf Pack (9-10, 3-5), who were missing leading scorer Grant Sherfield.
