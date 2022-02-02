47°F
Williams leads UNLV to first win over UNR since 2018

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2022 - 9:49 pm
 
Nevada Wolf Pack guard Daniel Foster (20) shoots against UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) ...
Nevada Wolf Pack guard Daniel Foster (20) shoots against UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels forward Victor Iwuakor (0) blocks a shot by Nevada Wolf Pack center Will Baker (50) ...
UNLV Rebels forward Victor Iwuakor (0) blocks a shot by Nevada Wolf Pack center Will Baker (50) and forward DeAndre Henry (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Nevada Wolf Pack center Will Baker (50) shoots against UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) ...
Nevada Wolf Pack center Will Baker (50) shoots against UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) reaches for a ball knocked down by forward Victor Iwuakor ( ...
UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) reaches for a ball knocked down by forward Victor Iwuakor (0) while Nevada Wolf Pack forward DeAndre Henry (15) and center Will Baker (50) watch the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV scraped out its first victory over UNR in four years, beating the Wolf Pack 69-58 at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday night.

UNLV junior wing Donovan Williams scored 17 points in his return from injury for the Rebels (13-9, 5-4 Mountain West). Senior point guard Jordan McCabe added 16 to beat the Wolf Pack (9-10, 3-5), who were missing leading scorer Grant Sherfield.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

