UNLV dance team wins top honors at national tournament

Members of UNLV’s Rebel Girls & Company co-ed dance team are once again national champions.

Graney: Rebels discovered toughness — now they have to keep it

Hill: New UNLV coordinator has deep bond with retired Raiders star

The Rebel Girls & Company team rehearses during practice at UNLV's McDermott Physical Education Complex on Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Members of UNLV’s Rebel Girls & Company dance team are once again national champions.

Competing over the weekend at the Universal Dance Association’s College Nationals, UNLV’s co-ed dance team took home first place in two of the three categories in which they competed: game day and hip-hop.

Having previously won in 2023, 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2013, this year’s win marks the sixth time the team took home the top honors in the D1A UDA hip-hop category, according to the team website.

Additionally, in the game day category, the team previously claimed the top spot in 2023, 2020, 2019 and 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.